College Grad Quits His First Job After 3 Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A guy right out of college dropped everything, packed up and drove nine hours to take his first real job. The money was good and it was hybrid work-from-home schedule. Three days later he said he had to quit. The work environment was too unprofessional for him. His hours were unclear, there was poor communication, unrealistic expectations, and work pressure.

Do you think his decision to quit stems from entitlement or great vision for the future?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright