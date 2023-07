CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stage technicians are needed on Tuesday, August 8th and Wednesday, August 9th at Bank of America Stadium in preparation for the Beyoncé concert.

Hourly rates include the following:

Stagehand/Steel Hands – $25

Riggers/Steel Climbers – $42

Forklift – $28

Truck Loaders – $26

Travel pay – $100 per day

Load outs at OT

If you are interested you can email your name, number, desired position, city, and days available to beyonce@ia322.com