The President of The CW Sits Down With WCCB To Discuss The Upcoming ACC Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The President of the The CW was in Charlotte to kick off the network’s brand new partnership with the legendary Atlantic Coast Conference. The CW’s partnership with the ACC means viewers will be able to watch thirteen college football games as well as close to thirty basketball games this season. How excited is The CW’s President Dennis Miller? He sat down with Bahakel Sports Director Jeff Taylor for an exclusive one on one from the 2023 ACC Kickoff.

Click here to watch the full length interview with The CW President, Dennis Miller.