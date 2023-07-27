Center City Weekend with Molly Kenny: Panthers Fan Fest, Music Mondays, and More

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte Center City Partners’ Molly Kenny joins Rising’s Rachael Maurer with the latest on activities throughout Charlotte!

Free Career Building Event Sponsored by Insight Global

Saturday, Jul 29, 2023 9am – 4pm

Insight Global’s Be The Light Tour will be at AvidXchange Music Factory’s headquarters building, located at 1210 AvidXchange Ln., Charlotte, NC 28206.

start your job search and boost your career confidence by building a resume, practicing interview skills, providing free headshots and styling, and connecting you with employers through our FREE mobile career event at AvidXchange Music Factory.

Free childcare and free lunch will be available, and support will be provided for Spanish speakers and the hearing impaired and physically challenged. Registered attendees can also win a laptop, gift cards, and free swag throughout the day. Space is limited, so register online today at insightglobal.com/careerstart.

Music Mondays at The Market at 7th Street

Be serenaded by free lunchtime concerts at The Market every Monday 12-2 throughout the summer.

Hosted by Communities in Concert.

Come pair our locally-sourced food with local music.

Panthers Fan Fest

Enjoy a night of football, fireworks, and fun at the team’s annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 2.

See the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion, and the Black & Blue Crew before the night culminates with a spectacular fireworks and laser show! There will even be fireworks and laser show with interactive LED wristbands.

Ticket proceeds from Fan Fest benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and their ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

On-field Entertainment: 6:00 p.m.

Practice Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Fireworks and Laser show begins: 9:15 p.m.

Tickets: $5

First Friday Gallery Crawl

The First Friday Gallery Crawl is taking place on August 4th.

The participating galleries for this crawl are Dilworth Artisan Station, Hodges Taylor, and Shed Brand Studios.

During the gallery crawl, two South End locations with art, music, and more.

Located along the Rail Trail, gallery crawlers and Rail Trail walkers are encouraged to stop off and celebrate South End’s art and retail community with a live painting and our South End Gumball Machines! For 50 cents, spin the gumball machine for a chance to win a Rail Trail sticker or a coupon to a local shop. All proceeds go to the Arts Empowerment Project.