Cleveland County Sheriff’s Deputies Check In On Sex Offenders

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman invited WCCB to join his deputies Thursday as they check in on the county’s registered sex offenders.

Deputies Jesse Hollifield and Bradley Ledford tell WCCB have been going door to door making sure these offenders are where they say they are.

“We’re basically just going out to their addresses and seeing if they’re home and seeing if they still reside at that address,” Hollifield says.

So far, the deputies have checked in on 300 sex offenders this week. There are 388 registered sex offenders in the county. Hollifield says these check-ins are done once or twice a year.

“At the time of us visiting,” he says, “they’re not charged with a crime at the moment, so were just making sure they are compliant with the regulations and everything.”

These types of check-ins are important to the Sheriff’s Office. “It protects our community, lets our citizens know where the sex offenders are in the communities they live in.”

Deputies will go back to the houses where no one answered the door until they can determine if the person lives there or has moved.