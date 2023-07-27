Exclusive Interview With ACC Commissioner, Jim Phillips On The Partnership With The CW

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ACC Commissioner, Jim Phillips sits down with Bahakel Sports Director, Jeff Taylor to talk about the new partnership with The CW and the move of The ACC headquarters to the Queen City. The Atlantic Coast Conference is hosting 42 student-athletes at the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, July 25th-27th, at The Westin Charlotte and Bahakel Sports Director, Jeff Taylor is there for the three-day event. You can watch ACC football and basketball games starting this fall on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.