Talk, Truth, Tea: Jamie Foxx Issues Apology After Offensive Post

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Jamie Foxx is apologizing for an Instagram post he shared. It read, “They killed this dude named Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???!” People called the post antisemitic. At the end of the post he placed hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove.

Foxx deleted the post and explained that he had just recently been betrayed by a friend. some social media users pointed out, the phrase used by Foxx is a common Black colloquialism to describe betrayal from a person meant to be one of your biggest supporters.