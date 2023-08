SAVANNAH, GA – A wish came true for a 10-year-old boy. Mark “Swaggy” Lane joined the Savannah Bananas baseball team for a one-day contract through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The 10-year-old boy was diagnosed with a rare disease that is a form of epilepsy at the age of three. Lane and his family traveled all the way from Boston to Savannah, Georgia for him to be apart of the team.