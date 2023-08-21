Carowinds Debuts Dual Fall Parades To Enhance Seasonal Offerings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – (NEWS RELEASE) In a twist that adds an air of eeriness to the arrival of autumn, Carowinds introduced two captivating fall parades, injecting fresh dimensions into the seasonal lineup. The Tricks and Treats Parade and the Procession of Nightmares Parade are set to captivate and engage guests.

Carowinds’ daytime celebration, The Great Pumpkin Fest, offers family-friendly excitement. Running from September 16 to October 29 on Saturdays and Sundays, this special event, with just a speck of spooky, is available during park operating hours from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The culmination of The Great Pumpkin Fest is marked by the roving Halloween party, the Tricks and Treats Parade.

The Tricks and Treats Parade, starting at 3:30 p.m., takes the magic of Halloween to the park’s midways. Adorned with iconic Halloween scenes, the mesmerizing floats wind through Carowinds, offering a visual delight. This daytime spectacle features beautifully decorated floats, cooky-spooky characters that guests of all ages can dance with along the route, and a fang-tastic dance party with iconic Halloween jams.

Procession of Nightmares

For scenes from the underworld, the Procession of Nightmares, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. This enthralling display promises a convoy of hideous, monstrous structures slithering through the park, joined by grotesque characters, mesmerizing effects, and bone-chilling music. Seven exquisite floats, meticulously crafted by Kern Studios in New Orleans, La., stand as the centerpiece of the parade, adding an air of mystique to the festivities.

This parade unfolds against the backdrop of SCarowinds, the Carolinas’ premier Halloween event. Scheduled for select nights from September 15 to October 29, SCarowinds encompasses five haunted mazes, six scare zones, live performances, and other haunting experiences.

For those seeking ongoing adventure, 2024 Gold Season Passes are available at the year’s lowest price of $99, offer available online only and for a limited time, plus applicable taxes and fees, offering unlimited visits this year and the next, free season-long parking, unlimited visits to Carolina Harbor Waterpark, admission to seasonal events like SCarowinds and The Great Pumpkin Fest, discounts on meals and merchandise, and Bring-A-Friend discount offers.