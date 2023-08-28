Game On: The Best High School Highlights Every Monday Night

Watch Game On every Monday night at 7pm on BahakelSports.com to see the best weekly high school sports highlights in the Charlotte area. Game On will also prep you for the each week’s new matchups and focus in on some of the best playmakers around the Queen City and surrounding areas.

Game On will bring you highlights from the gridiron, the soccer field, and the volleyball court. The hosts will catch up with cross country teams, tennis teams and the ladies hitting the links.

Once a week, Game On will tell some of the great stories playing out in high school sports in our area.

Game On will appear each Monday night at 7pm in the video player below: