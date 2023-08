HICKORY, N.C. — A three-week-old child was seriously injured after being hit by a fly ball at a Crawdads’ game in Hickory.

The Prestwood family attended the game on Friday, August 25th when Georgia was hit by a fly ball. She had to be flown to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

The small child suffered a brain bleed and a skull fracture. A GoFundMe has been started to help with expenses.