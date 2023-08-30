CMPD: Alcohol And Excessive Speed Were Factors In Fatal Crash In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say alcohol and excessive speed were factors in a crash that killed a woman and injured another person in east Charlotte.

At 12:31 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30th, officers responded to a car crash off Albemarle Road.

First responders pronounced the driver of the vehicle, Teasia Gregory, dead on the scene due to the injuries she sustained in the crash. The passenger of the car was taken to Atrium Health Main with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Detectives determined excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, according to a news release. The investigation into the crash is still active and authorities are awaiting toxicology results.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.