CHARLOTTE, N.C – A man has been arrested after shooting a woman during a road rage incident near several CMS Schools according to CMPD.

The accused shooter, identified as Andre Whitfield caused several nearby CMS schools to be on a precautionary lockdown after he reportedly shot a woman in the leg. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Whitfield turned himself in and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.