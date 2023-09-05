Carolina Renaissance Festival Job Fair – The Best Side Hustle In History!

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (News Release) — Autumn is around the corner, and with it comes the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Pirates, Nobles, Mermaids, and Knights – it takes a village of people to organize the region’s largest costume party!

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is hosting a job fair on Saturday, September 9th from 10am to 2 pm at the Festival fairgrounds 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.

The Festival hires 350 seasonal employees on an annual basis. Seasonal employees will have the opportunity to hawk turkey legs and ale, greet guests, and more. The Festival offers competitive seasonal hourly wages of $14 – $18 per hour plus free Festival

admission to share with friends and family. A detailed list of available positions is listed on the Festival website at www.carolina.renfestinfo.com/jobs.

“It is an opportunity to earn extra income with pride as you help contribute to the magic and merriment enjoyed by all ages at the Festival.” says Matt Siegel, Director of Marketing and Entertainment.

Job hunters can apply online at the Festival website or streamline the hiring process by attending the upcoming Job Fair. Applicants should be prepared to produce documents showing they are able to work in the United States. Resumes are appreciated but not

required for most positions. Questions can be directed to crfjobs@renfestinfo.com.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival celebrates 30 Years of Cheers weekends, Saturdays, and Sundays, September 30 through November 19. The interactive event is a combination of outdoor theater, circus, open-air arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament, and feast – all rolled into one non-stop, day-long family adventure. New this year are date-specific tickets, limited in availability, and sold online only at the Festival website while supplies last. And the Festival has a new opening time of 9:30 AM.