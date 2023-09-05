Hunters In Mississippi Catch Record Long Alligator

1/3

It was one for the record books! It took four hunters in Mississippi seven hours to catch this massive alligator.

The alligator came in at just over 800 pounds measuring 14 feet, 3 inches long.

This is the longest alligator ever caught in the state of Mississippi, but not in the United States. That record goes to an alligator caught in Alabama measuring 15 feet, 9 inches long.

The hunters took the alligator to a meat processor where they were able to get about 380 pounds of meat. The owner of Red Antler Processing tells us they are giving the meat to hunger shelters where it is estimated to feed over 250 people.