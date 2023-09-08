Does Charlotte Have A Rat Problem? Some Experts Say ‘Yes’

CHARLOTTE — It’s a disgusting distinction no city wants, certainly not the Queen City. But, Charlotte apparently has a rat problem. In fact, last year, Orkin ranked Charlotte number 38 on its list of ‘Rattiest Cities in America’.

Killingsworth Environmental, a local pest control company, emailed a letter to customers informing them of the rat issue. The company says data shows a direct correlation between the light rail, and increased rodent activity.

“We’ve seen an increase, especially around the light rail in Charlotte. We have homeowners and businesses that are battling rodent activity on a daily basis,” says Crystal Plyler with Killingsworth Environmental.

According to the company, the rat population has steadily increased since 2020. We asked Mecklenburg County Public Health about the rat problem.

They released this statement:

“Mecklenburg County Public Health investigates and responds to complaints of rat infestations in the County.

We do not have a relationship with this service provider and are not involved in their efforts related to the light rail.

Complaints about possible rat infestations can be submitted online or by calling 980-314-1620.”

Experts say to keep rats away clean up litter, close holes in doorways, and keep dumpsters far away from your property.