Matthews Young Professionals Touch A Truck Event In Matthews Happening Sunday, September 17th

Buckle up for a day of family fun at the upcoming “Touch-a-Truck” event in Matthews, NC. Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT at 210 Matthews

Station Street, Matthews, NC 28105.

The event offers an opportunity for families to get up close and personal with their favorite trucks and vehicles. To ensure everyone can enjoy the experience to the fullest, we’re thrilled to introduce a sensory-friendly, silent hour from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Sponsored by Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, this family-friendly extravaganza will feature an impressive lineup of vehicles that includes:

● Fire trucks

● Ambulances

● Tow trucks

● Zambonis

● Excavators

● Front loaders

● The Caboose

● And much more!

Whether you’re an avid truck enthusiast or simply looking for a fantastic family outing, the “Touch-a-Truck” event promises excitement and education for all ages.

If you have a truck you’d like to showcase at the event, there are openings still available for participants. For more information on how to register your vehicle and the associated rules and regulations, please visit https://members.matthewschamber.org/events/details/touch-a-truck-14821.