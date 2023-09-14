‘I Want To Restore Hope, Restore Trust’; Charlotte Native Wins District 3 City Council Primary Election

CHARLOTTE — Tiawana Brown grew up in west Charlotte along Cowles Road. She hopes to represent her district on Charlotte’s City Council. Tuesday, Brown was victorious in the City of Charlotte’s Primary Election for the District 3 council seat. Brown easily defeated challengers Warren Turner and Melinda Lilly.

Now, she’s gearing up for her next battle. Brown will face off against Republican Candidate James Bowers in the General Election. Brown says she rallied to get voters out to the polls during the primary. She knocked on doors and used social media to get her message out to voters. Brown will need their help once again.

“Not only do I need the support that I had on Sept 12, which was phenomenal, we won every precinct, but I need that and more on Nov 7,” says Tiawana Brown, Candidate for Charlotte City Council District 3.

The General Election is set for November 7th.