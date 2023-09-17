CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As the breeze picks up and the summer comes to an end, Charlotte begins to segway into the Fall season. What better way to transition, than to kick off the Fall with the 59th annual Festival In The Park!
The Festival returns to Charlotte from September 22nd through September 24th. Freedom parks welcome all Charlotteans to great music, food, art, and loads of fun.
Dates and times:
Friday, September 22nd – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday, September 23rd – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday, September 24th – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location:
1900 East Blvd Charlotte NC 28203
About the Festival
“Since 1964, Festival in the Park has been bringing good music, good art and good times to Charlotteans and visitors from around the world. The sounds of “big band music” drift across Freedom Park’s lake whose still surface reflects the lights strung from Camelot exhibit tents.
The scents of a variety of food fill the air, as small children with painted faces happily produce their first art work. Others find the many talented artists who can create an original work of art to grace their home or to give as the perfect gift.
First time visitors are taken by the simple, relaxed atmosphere. Old timers marvel at the freshness of each year’s offerings, as memories from long ago festivals are revisited. Unlike most festivals our lighting system allows us to continue into the night.”