CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As the breeze picks up and the summer comes to an end, Charlotte begins to segway into the Fall season. What better way to transition, than to kick off the Fall with the 59th annual Festival In The Park!

The Festival returns to Charlotte from September 22nd through September 24th. Freedom parks welcome all Charlotteans to great music, food, art, and loads of fun.

Dates and times:

Friday, September 22nd – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 23rd – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 24th – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location:

1900 East Blvd Charlotte NC 28203

About the Festival