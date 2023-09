SOUTH CAROLINA (WCCB) — Joint Base Charleston confirms a debris field has been found in Williamsburg County.

The F-35 fighter jet was left in autopilot mode when the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft due to a “mishap” on Sunday.

Members of the community should avoid the area as the recovery team secures the debris field. We are transferring incident command to the USMC this evening, as they begin the recovery process. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 18, 2023

The U.S. fighter jet’s stealth abilities left multiple agencies searching for a day.