Charlotte City Council District 3 Race Heats Up, Republican Candidate Touts ‘Partnership To Victory’ Campaign

CHARLOTTE — James Bowers is in the midst of a heated race for Charlotte City Council’s District 3 seat. He’s running as a Republican against Democratic Challenger Tiawana Brown. Bowers has called Charlotte home for over 35 years. He grew up in Virginia. His ‘Partnership to Victory’ Campaign includes a push for legislation that creates sustainable housing for everyone, promoting small business development and safe neighborhoods through community policing.

Bowers says he also has a plan to help quell crime in Charlotte neighborhoods.

“That’s one of the things that will be on my plate is to help increase the numbers of law enforcement and possibly even convey an idea of merging the county and the city because these things are needed,” says James Bowers, Candidate for Charlotte City Council District 3.

Bowers is a minister with a background in accounting and business management. He’s also a published author. He says transparency in government is crucial for the people of district 3.

The general election will be held Tuesday, November 7.