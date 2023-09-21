Local Nonprofit Repairing Homes In Hidden Valley Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Volunteers are hard at work making repairs inside a home in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.



For Linda Coble it’s a blessing.

“I feel very grateful,” Linda Coble said.

Coble has called the neighborhood home since 1978.

“I raised my sons here also, so this is the home base for the Coble family,” Coble said.

Her home was in need of repairs and renovations and that’s when Rebuild Together Charlotte stepped in.

“We identify neighborhoods that really need a lot of critical repair work,” Rebuild Together Charlotte Executive Director Beth Morrison said.

The nonprofit is working on Coble’s home and thirty to forty others in the neighborhood in need of repairs.

“Everybody deserves to live in a safe and healthy home and they shouldn’t be forced out of their neighborhood as prices increase. They are what make this neighborhood how it is and how its special,” Morrison said.

It’s a big help for homeowners like Coble.

“Trying to get it all done on my own I don’t know how long it would have taken or if I could have afforded to completely do it all,” Coble said.

She said it means being able to stay in a home that holds value and memories.

“I’m just so grateful for those who made this happen.”