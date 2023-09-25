Amber Alert Cancelled For Missing 9-Year-Old In Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued and cancelled within minutes for a missing 9-year-old in Asheboro on Monday morning.

Original Story:

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for Kinzley Paige Hooper. She is a 9-year-old white female who is approximately four feet tall and weighs 80 pounds, according to officials. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a cow on it and blue jean shorts.

The child is believed to be with Darrell Milton Boyd, Jr. He is described as a 60-year-old white man who is six feet one inches tall, weighing 210 pounds. He has short gray/brown hair and hazel eyes. Officials say he also has several tattoos that include a bulldog on his back and a dagger on his left arm. He was last seen leaving Powhatan Avenue in a tan 2003 Buick Rendezvous with NC license plate number TKL 3081.

Police believe he could be in the Stokes County area of North Carolina. The vehicle reportedly has a large cancer sticker on the back glass window. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call 911 immediately.