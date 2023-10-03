Powerball Odds Compared To Real Life Events

Jack Hale,

The Powerball jackpot for this Wednesday’s drawing is estimated at $1.2 billion, making this the third largest prize in the game’s history. The odds of winning are 292,201,338-1. With such astronomical odds, Bookies.com compiled a list of how those odds compare with some “real life” events. Here are a few of these odds and you can find the full list in their article here: https://bookies.com/news/powerball-odds-winning-jackpot-sports-betting 

Event Odds-To-One
You Being Born 400 quadrillion
Perfect NCAA Bracket 120.1 billion
Having Sextuplets 3.939 billion
Winning Mega Millions 302,575,350
Becoming US President 32.6 million
Struck By Lightning Twice 19 million
Becoming An Astronaut (US only) 7.697 million
Attacked By A Shark 5 million
Flipping Heads 20 Straight Times 1.04 million
Being Dealt A Royal Flush 649,739
Blackjack 3 Times In A Row 22,722