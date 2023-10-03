Powerball Odds Compared To Real Life Events

The Powerball jackpot for this Wednesday’s drawing is estimated at $1.2 billion, making this the third largest prize in the game’s history. The odds of winning are 292,201,338-1. With such astronomical odds, Bookies.com compiled a list of how those odds compare with some “real life” events. Here are a few of these odds and you can find the full list in their article here: https://bookies.com/news/powerball-odds-winning-jackpot-sports-betting

Event Odds-To-One You Being Born 400 quadrillion Perfect NCAA Bracket 120.1 billion Having Sextuplets 3.939 billion Winning Mega Millions 302,575,350 Becoming US President 32.6 million Struck By Lightning Twice 19 million Becoming An Astronaut (US only) 7.697 million Attacked By A Shark 5 million Flipping Heads 20 Straight Times 1.04 million Being Dealt A Royal Flush 649,739 Blackjack 3 Times In A Row 22,722