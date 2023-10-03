Powerball Odds Compared To Real Life Events

The Powerball jackpot for this Wednesday’s drawing is estimated at $1.2 billion, making this the third largest prize in the game’s history. The odds of winning are 292,201,338-1. With such astronomical odds, Bookies.com compiled a list of how those odds compare with some “real life” events. Here are a few of these odds and you can find the full list in their article here: https://bookies.com/news/powerball-odds-winning-jackpot-sports-betting
|Event
|Odds-To-One
|You Being Born
|400 quadrillion
|Perfect NCAA Bracket
|120.1 billion
|Having Sextuplets
|3.939 billion
|Winning Mega Millions
|302,575,350
|Becoming US President
|32.6 million
|Struck By Lightning Twice
|19 million
|Becoming An Astronaut (US only)
|7.697 million
|Attacked By A Shark
|5 million
|Flipping Heads 20 Straight Times
|1.04 million
|Being Dealt A Royal Flush
|649,739
|Blackjack 3 Times In A Row
|22,722