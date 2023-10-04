NC Rep. Patrick McHenry Possible Candidate For House Speaker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Who will win the race for the speaker’s gavel?

North Carolina Congressman Patrick McHenry is currently serving as Speaker Pro Tempore and could be a candidate for the job.

McHenry represents North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District, including all of Cleveland, Gaston, and Lincoln Counties, and parts of Catawba and Iredell County.

He’s one of a handful of candidates for House Speaker, though analysts say there’s no clear front runner.