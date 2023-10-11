Juvenile Arrested For Possessing A Firearm At Albemarle High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An Albemarle Police Officer arrested a juvenile on Wednesday, October 11th at Albemarle High School for allegedly possessing a firearm on campus.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, the school resource officer conducted an investigation after receiving a report of an individual bringing a firearm to school.

The investigation led to a juvenile being arrested for bringing a firearm on school property, according to an Albemarle press release.

The case is still under investigation. Check back for updates.