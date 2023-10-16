FBoy Island Season 3 Premieres Tonight On WCCB Charlotte’s CW

HOLLYWOOD, CA– “FBoy Island” follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men. 13 of them are self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 13 are self-proclaimed “Fboys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last? FBoy Island is produced by STXtelevision. The series was created by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise) who is executive producing for The Year Of Elan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds.