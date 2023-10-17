Alex Murdaugh Gets Retrial Hearing In Murder Case Amid Jury Tampering Allegations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals has remanded the Alex Murdaugh murder case back to circuit court for a hearing on Murdaugh’s claims of jury tampering by Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill.

Chief Judge H. Bruce Williams signed an order Tuesday morning granting Murdaugh’s attorneys’ motion to place his pending appeal on hold and send the case back to circuit court so Murdaugh can move for a retrial.

Attorneys for the convicted former lawyer made the accusations of jury tampering after Hill published a book in which she claimed to have instructed jurors to “not be misled” by evidence presented by the defense.

Murdaugh was convicted in March of murdering his wife and son on the family’s property in Colleton Co.

Statement from Alex Murdaugh lawyers regarding recent Court of Appeals order: