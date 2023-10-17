Murdaugh Family Estate Listed For Sale Again

ISLANDTON, S.C. – Eight months after being convicted of two counts of murder, Alex Murdaugh’s family hunting estate, Moselle, is back on the market.

The property sold earlier this year for $3.9 million and consists of 1,700 acres of land where Murdaugh killed his wife and son in 2021. The house is now listed for $1.9 million and 21 acres of land surrounding it. The rest of the land and the kennels that Murdaugh used to commit the murders are not for sale.

You can see the full listing from Crosby Land Company here.