Airbnb Deploys AI For Halloween Party Crackdown In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With Halloween approaching, Airbnb is deploying an AI-driven anti-party system aimed at reducing the risk of disruptive and unauthorized parties in North Carolina.

The crackdown entails state-of-the-art AI and machine learning systems that block certain 1-night and 2-night reservations over Halloween for entire home listings in North Carolina, and throughout the United States. These defenses impact bookings identified as potentially higher-risk, and help to enforce Airbnb’s worldwide party ban.

Airbnb brought in party prevention measures for Halloween 2022 that blocked thousands of people across the US from booking – and saw a reduction in the number of disruptive parties over that holiday. Specifically in North Carolina, approximately 5,400 people were deterred from booking an entire home listing on Airbnb last Halloween due to those defenses.

In the lead up to Halloween this year, Airbnb has also engaged law enforcement for major cities in the US on how we can assist in the event of isolated issues.