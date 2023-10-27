Charlotte Douglas International Airport Drive-Up Parking Rates Increasing Nov. 6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Drive-up parking rates for all lots and decks at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will increase Nov. 6. The rate changes are due to substantial local passenger growth and the significant investment in the passenger parking program including the expansion of parking facilities.

CLT parking facilities are full or near capacity because of increases in local passengers parking at the Airport. Local passenger traffic has increased to 30% since spring 2023, outpacing the rise in total people flying to and from CLT post pandemic. Charlotte is the seventh busiest airport in the world and this year expects to exceed 2019’s record-breaking 50 million passengers.

The increases are in line with other major hub Airports, many of whom have modified their parking facilities and pricing post pandemic. The last time CLT raised parking prices was July 2021.

The Airport launched its new parking revenue control system in 2020 to modernize the customer experience. Passenger benefits include license plate recognition enabling a paperless and contactless parking experience, real-time parking availability and additional payment options for all major credit cards and mobile payment apps, such as Google Pay and Apple Pay.