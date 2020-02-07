School Delays Due To Inclement Weather For Friday, February 7th

Numerous schools dismissed students early on Thursday, February 6th in reference to inclement weather. Schools are now issuing delays for Friday, February 7th. View them below.
Delays:
Avery County Schools – Two Hour Delay
Caldwell County Schools – Two Hour Delay
Charlotte Catholic High School – One Hour Delay
Chester County School District – Two Hour Delay
Clover School District – Two Hour Delay
Fort Mill School District – Two Hour Delay
Gaston County Schools – Two Hour Delay
Kannapolis City Schools – Two Hour Delay
Lincoln County Schools – Two Hour Delay
Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools – One Hour Delay
Mitchell County Schools – Two Hour Delay
Rock Hill Schools – Two Hour Delay
Watauga County Schools – Two Hour Delay
Closings:
Anson County Schools
Ashe County Schools – Flu Related
Cabarrus County Schools
Charlotte Country Day School
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Lancaster County Schools
Rowan-Salisbury Schools
Stanly County Schools
Union County Schools