School Delays Due To Inclement Weather For Friday, February 7th

Numerous schools dismissed students early on Thursday, February 6th in reference to inclement weather. Schools are now issuing delays for Friday, February 7th. View them below.

Delays:

Avery County Schools – Two Hour Delay

Caldwell County Schools – Two Hour Delay

Charlotte Catholic High School – One Hour Delay

Chester County School District – Two Hour Delay

Clover School District – Two Hour Delay

Fort Mill School District – Two Hour Delay

Gaston County Schools – Two Hour Delay

Kannapolis City Schools – Two Hour Delay

Lincoln County Schools – Two Hour Delay

Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools – One Hour Delay

Mitchell County Schools – Two Hour Delay

Rock Hill Schools – Two Hour Delay

Watauga County Schools – Two Hour Delay

Closings:

Anson County Schools

Ashe County Schools – Flu Related

Cabarrus County Schools

Charlotte Country Day School

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Lancaster County Schools

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Stanly County Schools

Union County Schools