Edge On The Clock: Chrissy Teigen Accused Of Stealing Her Famous Banana Bread Recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Chrissy Teigen has been accused of stealing her famous banana bread recipe. But Teigen is having none of it. The random person on Twitter claims Teigen bit the recipe from the cook book of a chef only referred to as “Mike.” Chrissy says she has never even heard of the chef, and says the year-long road to perfecting her bread recipe is well-documented.

Plus, the possibility of making a fifth Scream movie is in the works! One of its original stars, Matthew Lillard, says an appearance from his character is unlikely, but he’d be very happy to rejoin if asked.

And, meet the man who spent big bucks to hang out with Tom Brady. He’s a filthy rich 25-year-old YouTuber named Logan Thirtyacre also known as “SuperMarioLogan” and “SuperBowserLogan.”