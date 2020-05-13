App Pairs Pandemic Grads With 2008 Recession Grads For Tough Job Market Advice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s now an app designed to help 2020 college graduates as they enter a wildly uncertain job market. It’s not to help them find a job, but rather to deal with the unique stress of finding their first job right now. It’s called Wisdo and it connects grads with mentors who graduated in 2008, another very tough job market.

The app’s CEO says his company started seeing a shift in platform users concerned not only about the job market, but student debt, and coronavirus anxiety, back in mid-March. The app is available for US and UK college students for free for the next six months.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News @ Ten reporter Alexandra Elich