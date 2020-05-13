Edge On The Clock: 5-Year-Old Joy Rider Rewarded For Stealing His Mom’s Car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A five-year-old boy who made headlines after police pulled him over on a busy interstate in Utah, driving his mom’s car, got the ride he wanted after all. Adrian Zamarripa got mad last week when his mom said she wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini, so he took the $3 he had, grabber her car keys, and set off for California. He got about three miles from home when the cops found him swerving down the roadway. After that story went viral, celebrity car broker RD Whittington was so amused, he flew the little boy and his family out to Los Angeles and let him sit in luxury cars, took him for a ride in one, and he got to meet Jamie Foxx, and FaceTime with Shaq.

Plus, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s 12-year-old daughter, Emme, is publishing a picture book.

And, Twitter is roaring after news that an upcoming CNN town hall about the coronavirus will feature 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Many are confused about Greta being included, one Twitter user saying, in part, “She’s not an expert and this panel should be for experts.”