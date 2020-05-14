Restaurant Removes COVID-19 Surcharge From Customer Bills After Backlash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A restaurant is doing damage control after a customer posted a picture of their receipt that included a coronavirus surcharge for a meal. The owners of Kiko Japanese Steakhouse in Missouri is asking for social media users to stop harassing the restaurant’s staff. They say they are not trying to take advantage of people. They claim they only added the surcharge because the price of meat has gone up. But since the backlash, the restaurant says they will raise prices of meals instead.

