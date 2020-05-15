Edge On The Clock: Wanna Feel Old? “Oops I Did It Again” Turns 20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – May 16th marks the official 20th anniversary of Britney Spears’ sophomore album, Oops, I Did It Again. The classic Britney album was released in 2000. It went 10 times platinum, which means it sold over 10 million copies worldwide. And in honor of its greatness, Britney Jean Spears is selling commemorative vinyl copies (and other album memorabilia) for $25 on her website.

Plus, say hello to my little friend, again. A Scarface reboot is in the works.

And, some idiot on TikTok (we’re not going to say his name) is apologizing after intentionally spilling a tub full of cereal and milk on the floor of a New York City subway train.