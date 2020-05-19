NC Restaurants And Bars To Re-Open With Major Changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Restaurants and bars in North Carolina are expected to be allowed to reopen this weekend. But there will be strict guidelines from the state. Businesses will be allowed to offer dine-in services, and fill their dining rooms up to 50 percent capacity. Tables and seating have to be arranged to keep people six feet apart. There are also strict cleaning and disinfecting guidelines.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson