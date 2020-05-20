Edge On The Clock: Lance Armstrong Doesn’t Love New ESPN Documentary About Him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – ESPN has a new Lance Armstrong documentary in the works. It tells the story of the former cyclist’s rise to and fall from fame, after overcoming cancer, and a doping scandal. But according to USA Today, Armstrong is not too thrilled about what he’s seen from the two-part documentary, in which he participated. The film’s director, Marina Zenovich, says she was very clear with Armstrong that she was making “the film that needed to be made,” and believes he’s still processing it.

Plus, Apple’s new iPhone will no longer come with the company’s iconic earphones.

And, Twitter announced Wednesday it is testing a new feature that will allow you to control who replies to your tweets.