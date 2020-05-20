Would You Wear A Device That Beeps When You Get Too Close To People In Public?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A social distancing gadget that beeps whenever you’re not keeping six feet away from someone is in the works. It’s a beeper designed by Pathfindr, and according to the New York Post, the device will track nearby devices, calculate how far the person is from you and notify you if you’re close. It can be worn around your neck or on a belt or be put in your pocket.

