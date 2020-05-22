Joe Biden Apologizes After Racial Comment He Made On Popular Radio Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former Vice President Joe Biden is apologizing for comments he made about black voters, during an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne tha God. Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden says he shouldn’t have been so cavalier and says he knows he needs African-American voters to win the presidency.

