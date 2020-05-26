Twitter Fact Checks President Trump’s Tweets For First Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Twitter is fact-checking President Donald Trump for the first time. The social media company slapped a fact-check label on two of Trump’s tweets over the past 24 hours. He made false claims in the tweets, about mail-in ballots being fraudulent. Twitter added a label with an exclamation mark icon that redirects people to facts about mail-in ballots.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson