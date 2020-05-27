Edge On The Clock: Yes Or No To Food-Scented Nail Polish?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new food-scented nail polish collection will have you smelling like your favorite snack. The brand SinfulColors has a new line called the “Sweet and Salty Collection.” It comes with an array of sweet scents like Chocolate Cake, Cookies & Cream, and Donut Even. And there’s a range of salty scents, like Cheese Puff, Pizza Party, and Taco Tuesday.

Plus, “Don’t mess with the Mercedes!” That’s what one group of Asheville cabin-goers screamed as a bear walked up to their car and opened the door.

And, Pablo Escobar’s brother is suing Apple, alleging his life was threatened because of weak security features on his iPhone X.