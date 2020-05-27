MSNBC Reporter Faces Backlash After Live TV Report About Mask Wearing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An MSNBC reporter is facing backlash after he shamed a passerby on live television for not wearing a mask in public. It happened on Memorial Day. Reporter Cal Perry said during his live report, “No one is wearing a mask,” and had his photographer point the camera at a man walking by. That man immediately fired back, saying, “Including the cameraman.”

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge