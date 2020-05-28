Edge On The Clock: Burger King Hands Out Giant Crowns To Keep Customers Apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Burger King has come up with a quirky way to keep customers apart. The fast food chain introduced giant new social distancing crowns with a 3-foot radius. Right now, only stores in Germany are handing out folded versions of the hats that customers can build themselves. There is no word on if or when they will be made available in the United States.

Plus, a 1972 vintage cognac has sold for $146,000 at a Sotheby’s online auction.

And, thrill seekers in Japan will soon get to enjoy their favorite roller coasters again. But this time, they have to ride them in silence.