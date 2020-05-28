President Trump Signs Executive Order Making It Easier To Sue Social Media Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – President Trump is making good on his threat to target social media companies that challenge his messages. He signed an executive order Thursday that makes it easier to sue them or hold them liable for content posted on their platforms. It comes two days after Twitter fact-checked two of the President’s tweets.

The executive order will let the Federal Communications Commission change existing regulations. Twitter tweeted its reply, writing, “This EO is a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law. #Section230 protects American innovation and freedom of expression, and it’s underpinned by democratic values. Attempts to unilaterally erode it threaten the future of online speech and internet freedoms.”

Earlier in the day, Trump said, “If it were legal, if we’re able to be legally shut down (Twitter), I would do it. I think I’d be hurting it very badly if we didn’t use it anymore. I mean, we have other sites we could use, I guess.”

