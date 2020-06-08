Edge On The Clock: COVID Cancels Upcoming Sex Scenes In Hollywood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As Hollywood prepares to re-open following its coronavirus-induced closure, on-set sexual distancing precautions will be put into place. The Film Editors Trade Association has released a 22 page document that says close-contact moments should be rewritten, abandoned, or replaced with computer animated imagery to minimize spreading COVID-19.

Plus, in order to comply with social distancing rules, Apple has secured a patent for new technology that would allow you to invite someone to be in a group selfie.

And, in the latest HBO Max release of the Looney Tunes Cartoons, Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam no longer carry guns or pistols.