What Does “Defunding” Police Departments Actually Mean?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The 11th night of peaceful protests in Charlotte. Multiple groups are holding events in Uptown, calling for changes to the justice system. Groups like the NAACP speaking about what they call ‘militarized tactics’ used on peaceful protesters and Charlotte Uprising calling for de-funding police and re-directing money to things like education and healthcare.

