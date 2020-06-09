CMPD Makes Another Policy Change In The Wake Of Protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD Chief Kerr Putney is updating the department’s Civil Emergency Unit’s operating procedure. It’s a response to an incident last week where peaceful protesters were cornered and gassed on Fourth Street. Now, dispersal orders must be made loudly, clearly and repeatedly. Dispersal orders must be given before chemicals or other agents are used on the protesters, and if an unlawful protest reassembles, a new dispersal order must be given.

