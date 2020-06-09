Edge On The Clock: Baillie Gifford Investment Firm Betting On Flying Taxis As Next Big Thing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A top Tesla investor is betting that the next big thing is flying taxis. Baillie Gifford, a firm whose past investments also include Amazon and SpaceX, has invested $35 million into a German aviation company called Lilium. Lilium is developing a spacecraft that it says will be make intra-city travel as easy as hailing a cab. It claims that the electric engines will be able to make a trip from New York to Boston, in one hour, on one charge.

Plus, a distillery in Australia accidentally sold hand sanitizer in a bottle that was labeled as gin.

And, IBM is scrapping its facial recognition programs and calling for a public debate on the use of the technology by law enforcement.